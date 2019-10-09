Celebrate Tom Petty’s birthday anniversary with Petty Fever is a Multi-Award Winning full production tribute to TOM PETTY & The Heartbreakers, featuring the captivating Guitarist/Vocalist and 2016 Hollywood FAME Award Winner, Frank Murray. They deliver an amazing and memorable salute to the Musical Legacy of Tom Petty, performing over four decades of classic Tom Petty hits such as American Girl, Free Falling, Breakdown, Running Down a Dream, I Won’t Back Down and many more. Founded in Portland, OR, Petty Fever features a talented lineup of top NW veteran musicians. Their High Energy Show is second to none and always leaves the crowd craving for more, Catch Petty Fever!
Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 pm
Tickets: $32/ $27/ $23 and are available at RRTheater.org
