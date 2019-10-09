Ragland 2nd Stage Series

A September Players Production

Music & Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

A theatrical song cycle exploring the moment of decision

Fourteen stories; one moment of decision

This contemporary song cycle weaves characters and history together, illuminating the timelessness of self-discovery.

It’s about one moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice… or take a stand… or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the Songs for a New World. The first musical from Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County), this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make.

Brown transports his audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge, 57 stories above Fifth Avenue, to meet a startling array of characters that range from a young man who has determined that basketball is his ticket out of the ghetto to a woman whose dream of marrying rich nabs her the man of her dreams… and a soulless marriage.

Directed by Ryan M. Adams

Friday, October 11 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, October 12 at 7:00 pm

Tickets: $15 and are available at RRTheater.org