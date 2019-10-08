This Saturday Oct 12, 10-4, The Henley High Cheerleaders will be hosting a can drive. Bring your cans to the back of Fred Meyer next to the charging station. Or give Shannon a call at 541-331-3533 to arrange to have your cans picked up.
