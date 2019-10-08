The 82nd Annual Klamath Basin Potato Festival will be held October 12th thru the 19th, 2019. This year’s theme is “Spud-iversary, Let’s Celebrate.”

The Grand Marshall will be Bill and Shirley Beasley.

It all starts October 12th, with the crowning of the Potato Festival Queen and Banquet at the Merrill Civic Center. Judges will choose from a bevy of lovely young ladies, representing high schools from all over the basin. Tickets are available at Merrill Lumber and Martin’s Food Center and online at Eventbrite.com.

On Friday, the 18th enjoy exhibits such as the biggest, strangest and most uniform potatoes, vegetables and fruit. There will be food contests, floral design, kid’s contests and quilting. People may submit photography, drawings, paintings, etc. If there is not a category for your entry, we will make one. There will be a multitude of vendors offering everything from food and arts and crafts to jewelry and health products. Umpqua Bank will be giving away 400 to 500 baked potatoes, with all the toppings, between 11:00 and 2:00. Better get there early because they go quickly. The Spud Bowl will be played later that day at 7:00 pm. This year Lost River will take on the Glide at the Lost River High School. .

Saturday is the big day beginning with the 5K Spud Run starting at 8:00 A.M. Pop Warner football will be played all day long. There will be 50 to 60 vendors open for business and the parade starts at 11:00. Following the parade will be a free BBQ. The Merrill Lion’s Club will serve delicious BBQ beef, baked potatoes and all the fixings to some 1500 to 2000 festival goers. There will be a beer garden, square dancing and live music on the outdoor stage. Don’t miss The Friends of Merrill museum, located inside the Civic Center. This year we are having the Rural Communities Health and Wellness Fair from 8:00 to 4:00. Sponsored by Sky Lakes Medical Center. Come get a checkup at no charge. There will also be a KBPF Raffle Drawing.

Parade and vendor applications as well as exhibit information is available at http://klamathbasinpotatofestival.com