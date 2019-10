Triad’s Senior Class will be offering a Pre-made Tri-Tip Dinner, complete with 1 whole Tri-Tip, Salad, Baked Potato, Roll, and Dessert, and all the fixings for a family of 4 for $50. Half orders available for $25. Tickets will be pre-sold, available in the office and from any Triad Senior. Deadline to purchase is Tuesday, October 15.