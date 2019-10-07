October 2, 2019 — A Bush Pruning seminar and workshop on Fall Clean-up: Use Leaves to Improve Soil & Protect Plants will be held at the Klamath Community Arboretum at OIT on Sunday, October 13, from 1 pm to 3pm. The event is free.

At 1:00 pm, Fall Pruning: Bushes & Perennials will offer a hands-on pruning demonstration. Visitors will learn basic techniques of pruning bushes, including proper shaping and cuts, which plants to prune in fall, and how to tidy up fall grasses and perennials. Visitors will see pruning of actual plants onsite.

At 1:45 pm, visitors can attend the workshop on Fall Clean-up: Use Leaves to Improve Soil & Protect Plants. “Don’t haul your leaves away – use them in your yard,” says long-time local gardener Dr. Ed McClure. Leaves can be used to: 1) increase soil fertility 2) create a good environment for worms and important micro-organisms and 3) protect roots and soil structure.

Dr. McClure will discuss proven methods for applying leaves, pine needles and yard debris. This includes: how and when to shred leaves, what plants to place them by, how long to keep leaves on the ground, best depth, water management, and more. Dr. McClure has gardened on a chalky hillside in Klamath Falls for over 30 years. By applying leaves and garden debris, he has built fertile soil where chalk rock once dominated. More than 100 trees thrive in his yard, alongside hundreds of shrubs and perennials.

At 2:15 pm, visitors can join the Arboretum Tour: The Fall and Winter Garden. This informal tour will focus on evergreen shapes and colors, and fall foliage plants. Visitors can view the Arboretum’s many unusual and colorful conifers. They will get ideas on creating a focal point in the winter garden, and how to combine conifers for backdrops and screening. The tour also will highlight great fall foliage colors and twisting or striking branch shapes. Visitors can contrast the fall color on different maples, crabapples, oaks, beech and smokebush trees. Fall color is expected to be excellent on many trees at that time.

The Arboretum at OIT displays over 150 different tree and shrubs. Many of the trees were planted over 10 years ago and are becoming mature specimens. Visitors can compare fall color on maples, pear, beech and other trees, as well as fall color and berries on crabapples. They can walk alongside the 150 foot stream bed, pond and waterfall. The gravel path is graded for handicap access.

The Klamath Community Arboretum at OIT is a botanical garden located at the Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT). Its purpose is to showcase a wide selection of plants that can grow here in landscapes, display native plants, and highlight unusual types. The Arboretum is open daily during daylight hours.

Directions: From Crater Lake Parkway, take Campus Rd and turn right at the campus. Follow the perimeter road to the upper east side of the campus.

The Arboretum is operated by the Klamath Tree League, in partnership with the Oregon Institute of Technology. The Klamath Tree League is a non-profit, volunteer group, which works to improve the urban forest and greenspaces in the Klamath Basin. New volunteers are welcome.

For more information, please call Roseanne Reinecke at 541/591-1550.