The Pelicans needed to win on Friday Night. And they got one with a 40-27 win over Phoenix on their homecoming night in front of a student body that was thirsty for something to celebrate.

Things started bright. On the second play of the night Senior Zach Hill rumbled for a 47 yard Touchdown run putting KU up 6-0 after a failed 2-point conversion attempt, something that would become a theme throughout the night. KU would miss on all but one 2-point conversion attempt going 1 for 6.

Darius Holmes was the standout performer for the Pels. Scoring a defensive Touchdown in the second quarter, scooping and scoring on a fumble, and adding a 4 yard Touchdown run in the 3rd. He was clearly the difference maker.

“I felt like I could have done more of course, but I did enough to help the team win the game and I’m happy about that.” said Darius after the game.

Enough? With 150+ rushing yards and two touchdowns offensively, and a defensive touchdown along with two sacks, I would say he did more than enough.

KU went into halftime down 21-12 but outscored the Pirates 28-6 in the second half. 21-0 in the third quarter. The offense was unstoppable and the defense was locked in.

“It was great to watch the boys play hard the whole game no matter what the score was.” Coach Smith then added, “We knew we were the show. We put on a show.” Of course referring to it being homecoming.

With the 40-27 win, KU still can hold onto playoff hopes with a 1-1 league record. They travel to North Valley in Merlin next week. North Valley is a Top 10 team so its bound to be another brawl. Now all we can hope for is that the Pels continue to battle each week.

And of course it would be nice for Holmes to keep playing elite football.

ROUND UP

Mazama 42 – North Valley 0

Henley 41 – McLoughlin/Griswold 12

Other scores pending. Visit www.osaa.org for scores.