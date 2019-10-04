KLAMATH FALLS — Klamath Community College invites the public to attend a two-day Bureau of Labor and Industries “Effective Supervisory Practices” seminar for business owners and employees to improve their skills.

The seminar will be held in the KCC Conference Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 13 and 14. “We are excited to bring experts from the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries to Klamath Falls to provide training to our local supervisors,” said Mike Blade, executive director of human resources at KCC. “This training is for anyone who supervises an employee. Whether you have been a supervisor for days or decades, this training will provide you the skills and knowledge you need to do the best job you can.”

Blade said many employees are promoted because they are proficient at their jobs, but learning the basics of employment law and supervisory practices are essential for success in supervisory roles. He said seminar topics have been tailored to fit the needs of newly promoted supervisors, managers who want a refresher in supervisory practices, and employees with a desire to move into management. The sessions are geared toward private employers, but information will be provided that will be applicable to public employers, as well.

Subjects that will be covered include:

At-will employment and its exceptions

Wage and hour laws

Best practices of effective supervisors

Setting goals and expectations

Understanding and avoiding workplace harassment

Lawful and effective interviews

Starting employees off on the right foot

Establishing goals and standards

Coaching and motivating strategies to improve performance

Documenting performance issues

Writing effective performance appraisals

Employee discipline

Termination as a last resort

The fee for the two-day course is $75. RSVP required. Contact Dana Hovey at 541-880-2219 or email hovey@klamathcc.edu.