The Hustlin’ Owls are defending their Cascade Conference title, and hope to make a trip to the National Tournament again this year.

Before the season begins on Oct 26th, you can watch them scrimmage at Danny Miles Court.

Saturday, Oct 5th at 2pm

Thursday, Oct 10th at 7pm

Saturday, October 12th at 12pm

Saturday, Oct 19 at 2pm

As always, this regular season listen in for all the men’s games on 92-5, KLAD!