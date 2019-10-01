The enrollment for the Klamath Falls City School District is down from last year. There have been 2,937 students enrolled for this year compared to 2,954 last year. The loss of 17 students is believed to stem from the lack of affordable housing within the district. Specifically, the decrease in enrollment is in the elementary schools. However the Klamath County School district has actually seen an increase in enrollment – by 96 students. With this positive kick in enrollment, the Klamath County School District was able to hire 2 additional instructors.