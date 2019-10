The local Cub Scouts are starting up 3 new Packs here in the Basin. The following meetings will be held in the school’s cafeteria. Monday nights at 6pm, Pack 75 at Peterson Elementary School. Tuesday night 6pm Pack 508 at Henley Elementary School (Malin and Merrill students are welcomed). Wednesday Nights, 6 pm Pack 24 at Chiloquin Elementary School. Families with grades Kindergarten to 6th grade welcome. For more information call Ken Banks at 541-891-7447