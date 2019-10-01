Observation of the moon and the planets Jupiter and Saturn will be offered during a star party event sponsored by the Klamath County Museum on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The free event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the soccer field at the YMCA, 1221 S. Alameda Ave.

“We’ll get a good look at some of the topography of the moon’s surface during the first-quarter phase this weekend,” said Greg Christensen, a museum volunteer coordinating the event.

Anyone who has a telescope is welcome to join the event, said museum manager Todd Kepple.

“If someone has a telescope that they need help with, they can show up early and get some assistance in setting up,” Kepple said.

Other astronomy events offered by the museum later this year include the following:

Nov. 11 – Mercury transit across the sun.

Nov. 23 – Venus meets Jupiter.

Dec. 28 – Moon and Venus photo op.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.