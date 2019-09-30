Veterans of Foreign Wars

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Avenue are proud to announce that the Officers and Members of the Crater Lake Detachment 373 of the Marine Corps League, 1019 Main Street, are hosting a dedication of a Fallen Hero Memorial Highway Sign for Corporal Jimmy Erik Floren, USMC. Corporal Floren was born and raised in Klamath Falls. He graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1964. After two years of College, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. In 1967 Corporal Floren was in engaged in a battle in Quang Nam, Vietnam. On November 6, 1967 he succumbed to Enemy Fire. For his heroic actions during Operation Essex, Corporal Floren was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart, Silver Star and NAVY CROSS, the Silver Star and the Purple Heart for his heroism.

A Dedication Ceremony for Corporal Floren is scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00pm at Veterans Park, Klamath Falls at which time a Fallen Hero Memorial Highway Sign will be unveiled. The dedication is open to the public and we hope members of our Community will join us as we honor this hometown hero for his service to our great Nation. Following the Ceremony at Veterans Park a Potluck reception, honoring Corporal Floren is scheduled at the Leatherneck Club,

