CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon Tech’s Salyna Blue was named the Red Lion Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week the conference office announced Monday.

Blue, a 5-foot-3 senior forward from Beaverton, Ore., had one goal, including a game-winner, and four assists in a weekend sweep of Providence and Carroll College. Blue now leads the CCC and is 10th in NAIA with seven assists.

Oregon Tech will next travel to Billings, Montana for a game on October 4 at Rocky Mountain College.