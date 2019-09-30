The SPROUT Film Festival on October 8th at the Ross Ragland Theater. Klamath County DDS and Southern Oregon Regional Brokerage are sponsoring the basin’s first ever SPROUT Film Festival. Antony Di Salvo, the director of the film festival in NYC, will be MCing the event. There will be a variety of short films written, directed, and/or acted in by individuals with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities. Expect to laugh and shed a tear or two. Some amazing talent will be displayed. There will be three showings. Two will be matinees for the schools and the third will be a free public showing at 6:00pm. Tickets will be available for pick up at the Ross Ragland Box Office.