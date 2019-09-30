KLAMATH FALLS, OR. Season tickets and family passes for the upcoming 2019-20 Oregon Tech men’s and women’s basketball seasons are on sale now through the online ticketing website.

This year, the Hustlin’ Owl men are looking to defend their 2019 Cascade Collegiate Conference title, while the Lady Owls will attempt to bring home its 2nd Cascade Conference crown. Both squads will set the tone with a number of action-packed home games at Danny Miles Court at the Oregon Tech campus this winter.



The Oregon Tech men will play 16 home games at Danny Miles Court. The Hustlin’ Owls will open the schedule at home in an exhibition game on Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m. vs. semi-professional team the Seattle Mountaineers. All 10 Cascade Conference opponents will visit Oregon Tech this season, as well as a non-conference teams featuring UC Merced, University of Maine – Fort Kent, and 2019 Cal-Pac Champions Antelope Valley.



“We’re really excited about the potential success of this years team,” said head men’s basketball coach Justin Parnell. “Our guys had a taste of the National Championship game last season and it’s evident in their preparation this summer. Every single player has returned stronger and motivated to try and top what we did last year. This is the most driven, unselfish, and tough group I’ve coached here at Oregon Tech.”

On the women’s side, the Lady Owls have 16 home games including the 11 conference matchups. The women’s team opens up the 2019-20 season at home vs. Sonoma State on October 19 in an exhibition game at 6 pm. Other non-conference teams visiting the Lady Owls this year include Pacific Union, Simpson, and UC Merced.



“I am very excited for the upcoming season,” says head women’s basketball coach Scott Meredith. “I have 13 very talented basketball players who are working very hard to learn our systems. Their level of focus over long practice sessions is as good as I’ve seen – team chemistry appears to be great. I really like working with this team and know they will be entertaining to watch.”



Reserved seating season tickets include men’s and women’s games, pricing begins at $174, while adult general admission season tickets are $99. Veterans’ and active military season packages, along with seniors and Oregon Tech Alumni, are $74 for general and $134 reserved.



The Hustlin’ Owl Family Pass will once again be available, providing families a season’s worth of fun and family-friendly entertainment. The $249 membership pass will be valid for two adults and two children 18 years of age and younger in the same household. Tickets will be valid for any general admission section, and a reserved seating family pass costs $399.

“Our goal this year is to pack Danny Miles Court and create the best fan environment in the NAIA,” said coach Parnell. “We also want to introduce the outstanding brand of Hustlin’ and Lady Owls basketball to families across the Klamath Basin and create an unmatched home-court advantage. The family pass is an affordable opportunity for local families and future Hustlin’ Owls to experience a great night of entertainment.”

Those holding season tickets last year must renew and purchase their season tickets for the 2019-20 season by Sunday, October 20 to guarantee their same seats. All seats occupied by season ticket holders last year will only be available for purchase by that same individual between now and October 20. All tickets not renewed by October 20 will then be available for purchase as an individual game or season ticket by the general public.



To secure your season tickets to all Hustlin’ Owl men’s and women’s basketball home games, visit OregonTech.UniversityTickets.com, call 541-885-1635 or email HustlinOwls@oit.edu.



