The Oregon Health Authority is issuing a public health warning urging people to immediately stop using all vaping products. The agency confirmed a second vaping-related death in Oregon Thursday.

This is the second death among the five previously reported cases. Oregon’s first fatality was announced September 3rd. All five cases are part of a national outbreak of severe lung injury linked to vaping and e-cigarette use according to OHA.

“People should stop vaping immediately,” said Dean Sidelinger, MD, state health officer. “If you vape, whether it’s cannabis, nicotine or other products, please quit. These are addictive substances, and we encourage people to take advantage of free resources to help them quit.”

OHA officials say the most recent death was an individual who had been hospitalized with respiratory symptoms after vaping cannabis products. Nationally, there have been more than 800 cases, primarily among youths and young adults, in 46 states and one U.S. territory. A total of 12 additional deaths, including Oregon’s first fatality, have been reported in 10 states.