The Russian Ballet Theatre is pleased to present one breathtaking new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake. It is all of the splendor which has mesmerized ballet audiences for over a century, plus a bit more. It delights with new as well as time honored Russian traditions. Gorgeous detailed hand painted sets and added choreography accent the production. Radiant hand sewn costumes following designs originally envisioned by the great theater masters enlighten further. This marks the first time the Russian Ballet Theatre has ever performed in Klamath Falls.

Choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, Teatro Lirico ) lovingly retouches the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet. With a new prologue, she offers explanation for the wrath of evil sorcerer Rothbart, undoubtedly leaving the audience flushed with emotion.

Equally fascinating is the work of young, accomplished designer Sergei Novikov (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, St. Petersburg State Music Hall Theatre) who has perfected not only exquisite new sets, but also 150 gorgeous costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless ballet.

Irina Strukova’s grand artistry perfects this already magnificent production. Award-winning Strukova, known for her film makeup creations (Netflix, HBO, Crazy Rich Asians), has created hair designs and special effects makeup, that together with the dazzling costumes, further enlighten this whimsical fantasy.

Prima Ballerina Olga Kifyak will dance the lead roles of Odette (The White Swan) and Odile (The Black Swan). Many ballerinas proclaim Swan Lake as the highlight of their career. She says, “Dancing the lead in Swan Lake is like climbing Mt. Everest.” At one point, the Black Swan performs 32 fouettés!

What makes this evening of ballet more brilliant is the Russian Ballet Theatre’s collaboration with the Plus 1 Initiative which raises funds to bring teacher classroom dreams to life. Through DonorsChoose.org, $1 from every ticket sold will support local public school teachers and their classroom projects in Klamath Falls and surrounding areas through DonorsChoose.org.

Tickets are: $25 – $70 – Get yours today at RRTheater.org