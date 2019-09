75th ANNUAL PEO RUMMAGE SALE!!!

Klamath County Fairgrounds, Main Event Hall,

Friday – October 4th 9-5pm

Saturday – October 5th 9-3pm

New items, vintage treasures, furniture, clothes, sporting goods, crafts.

Klamath Falls P.E.O. Chapter U uses the proceeds of this sale to provide scholarships to local women who are starting or returning to college. Come early to stock up on terrific bargains! Information can also be found by searching ‘PEO Rummage Sale’ on Facebook.