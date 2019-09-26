Open to our Senior or Disabled Clients Oct 1stand to the General Public Nov 1st

Klamath and Lake Counties—We are happy to announce that we will begin to accept applications for Energy Assistance for heating season 2019-2020. To ensure that our most vulnerable clients are served first, we ask that only our seniors or people with disabilities turn in applications until November 1st when we will begin accepting all applications from Klamath and Lake Counties. We’d also like to share that we will be mailing out application forms and instructions to all clients who received energy assistance after October 1, 2018.

“…very excited about proving our changes make us a strong member of America’s Poverty Fighting Network!” said Max Norman, Energy Assistance manager at KLCAS.

A word from last year

We helped over 4,500 households last year with the burden brought on by energy costs during winter and are looking forward to that number being even higher this year!

Assistance Availability

Starting October 1st we begin accepting applications from our senior and disabled clients and from the general public on November 1st. The program will be available to assist with electric power heating, natural gas heating, oil heating, and other bulk fuels such as wood/pellets and propane.

For More Information:

Call: KLCAS (541) 882-3500

Visit: 535 Market Street, in Klamath Falls or www.klcas.org