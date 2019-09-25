BELLINGHAM, Wash. — With three players in the top eight Monday, the Oregon Tech women’s golf team is in second place after the first day of action at the University of British Columbia’s Gail Moore Invitational.

The Hustlin’ Owls have Payton Canon in fourth, Ashley Zhu in seventh and Stephanie Koza eighth heading into the Tuesday’s final round.

Canon was at 3-over par 75 to lead Tech, which had a team effort of 308, and trails only the host school. UBC had a 294.

Kate Johnston of UBC is the women’s individual leader after Monday’s play, and finished her round with a 4-under par 68 on the 5,804-yard Sudden Valley Golf Course.

“The women had a very solid opening round on a difficult course under difficult conditions,” OIT coach Jeff Corkill said.

Tech’s men, meanwhile, came back strong after they struggled in the first round and moved up Monday into fourth place in a race led by Fraser Valley University. FVU had a team effort of 10-under par 278 in the first round on the 6,464-yard par 72 course, and went another 9-under in the second round.

Fraser Valley lead the tournament with a 557, and had three of the top four individual scores, led by a 65-70—135 by Daniel Campbell.

Led by Kyle Wolf’s 69 in the second round, OIT was able to climb past two opponents into fourth place, and is just 10 strokes behind host UBC headed into Tuesday’s final round.

The University of Victoria, UBC, Corban and Northwest Christian all were ahead of the Hustlin’ Owls headed into the second round, but Tech passed its two Oregon foes and trails only Fraser Valley, Victoria and UBC.

“The men finally showed what they are capable of in round 2,” Corkill said. “Now, we will see if we build on the effort in round 3”.

Daniel Campbell carded a 7-under 65 to take the lead in the chase for men’s honors, and was one of four players to break par through both rounds Monday.

For Tech, Michael Gray is the leader and finished Monday with a 73-72—145, four strokes out of third place.He is at No. 11.

Teammates Mayson Tibbs and Preston Luckman are tied for 19th. Wolf, one of four players to finish with a 3-under 69 in the second round, follows at No. 23.

By: Steve Matthies