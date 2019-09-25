BELLINGHAM, Wash. — With three players in the top nine, the Oregon Tech women’s golf team finished second at the University of British Columbia’s Gail Moore Invitational.

The men, meanwhile, finished third behind the University of Victoria and UBC.

In both the men’s and women’s national polls, UBC is ranked ahead of Oregon Tech.

Ashley Zhu and Aerin Song both finished Tuesday’s final round on the 5,804-yard, par 72 Sudden Valley Golf Club Course with a 71, the two lowest scores of the final round. Their efforts helped OIT finished with a 605 team score in a meet won by the host Thunderbirds at 586.

Payton Canon dropped to ninth place in the final medalst battle, while Stephanie Koza finished 10th and Maiya Baker 20th in a competition which had 38 golfers. Kate Johnston of UBC was the women’s individual winner and started the tournament with a 4-under 68 Monday.She finished at even par Tuesday to win the tournament with a 140, six strokes ahead of teammateCecile Kwon.

“I am very pleased with the women’s play again” OIT coach Jeff Corkill said. “The women had a very solid opening round (Monday) on a difficult course under difficult conditions.”

Tech’s men, meanwhile, came back strong after they struggled in the first round and moved up to place third place in a race won by the University of Victoria. Victoria finished with an 855, the University of British Columbia an 880 and Tech an 892.

Fraser Valley lead throughout the tournament, but was a non-scoring team. FBU had the top three individual scores, led by Daniel Campbell with a 65-70-69—204, which was 12-under par on the 6,464-yard course. Eight players finished under par for the tournament.

Mayson Tibbs came back with a 2-under 70 Tuesday to lead OIT, and moved into 13th place with a three-round total of 220. Michael Gray was 21st, Kyle Wolf 24th and Preston Luckman 26th for OIT, which returns to action Oct. 8-9 when it hosts the Oregon Tech Fall Invitational at the Running Y.

The University of Victoria, UBC, Corban and Northwest Christian all were ahead of the Hustlin’ Owls headed into the second round, but Tech passed its two Oregon foes to trails only Victoria and UBC heading into the final round.

“The men finally showed what they are capable of in round 2,” Corkill said. “Now, we will see if we build on the effort in round 3 (Tuesday). We honestly had it going for awhile (Tuesday), and then let it slip away.”

There were 28 individual rounds under par throughout the men’s competition, with Tibbs and Wolf each having one of those rounds.

By: Steve Matthies