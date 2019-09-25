Klamath Falls, OR – September 24, 2019 – Blue Zones Project® – Healthy Klamath in partnership with the City of Klamath Falls is currently in the process of planning an exciting new custom-designed community playground project to be completed in Spring 2021. The new 20,000 square foot playground will replace the current play equipment located next to the tennis courts in Moore Park.

More than a playground, this project will be a community gathering space for children of all abilities to enjoy. A focus of this project will be to create a destination playground that is accessible to all families, with rubber surfaces for those who are wheelchair-bound and structures that are ADA-friendly. Artistic elements that showcase the culture and history of the Klamath Basin will be incorporated into the design.

The particulars of the design will be left up to the experts – our children! Children throughout the community will be asked to draw and describe their dream playground. Based on the students’ input and drawings, a schematic design will be created and unveiled on Design Day. The Community is invited to attend the grand-unveiling of the conceptualized design in a Design Day Party to be held at Conger Elementary on October 8th from 6:30pm – 7:30pm.

“The wonderful thing about this project is that it is entirely community-led. Not only will it be based on our children’s dream, but the funding and manpower to build the playground are volunteer-driven. Now we have an opportunity to showcase all the things that make our

community great; from our rich history and natural beauty, to the people who live here who make these projects possible,” said Kendra Santiago, PR & Marketing Manager for Blue Zones Project – Healthy Klamath.

“With unanimous support from our Parks Advisory Board, City Staff support and with Council’s support of this initial planning phase, we are excited to see the project moving forward. Public Works Director Mark Willrett has noted this project has been something he has been trying to do for the past decade and we have the right people in place to try and move forward.” – Kristina Buckley, Public Information Administrator, City of Klamath Falls.

To get involved in the project, community members are invited to register on www.healthyklamath.org/playgroundvolunteer or follow the progress on www.facebook.com/MooreParkPlayground. To share your ideas, please reach out via email to info@healthyklamath.org.

About Blue Zones Project

Blue Zones Project® is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy, and social networks. Established in 2010, Blue Zones Project is inspired by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five regions of the world—or Blue Zones®—with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner’s findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Currently, 47 communities in nine states have joined Blue Zones Project, impacting more than 3.3 million Americans nationwide. The movement includes three beach cities in California; 15 cities in Iowa; Albert Lea, Minnesota; the city of Fort Worth; and communities in Southwest Florida, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Wisconsin. Blue Zones Project is a division of Sharecare. For more information, visit bluezonesproject.com.

Klamath Falls is Oregon’s first Blue Zones Project Demonstration Community. To learn more about Blue Zones Project, contact the Blue Zones Project team in Klamath Falls at BlueZonesProject@healthyklamath.org, or visit www.HealthyKlamath.org/BlueZones