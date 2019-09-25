The Pelicans are 0-3 and the Hornets are 3-0. It is the tale of two very different seasons to this point. But now that Skyline Conference play is upon us its time to put the ‘preseason’ in the rear view. As Henley’s baseball coach Adam Randle would say: “Flush it.”

Klamath Union is the team that needs to take that advice. An 0-3 start paired with the 4th most points given up in the State (4A) means its time to “Flush it.” There is no where to go but up for the Pels, and Coach Tom Smith knows it.

“We are so dang close. In week one it was 4 or 5 big mistakes, week two was 2 or 3.” Smith then added “Now we know what we have on defense, and we have to iron things out”

For Henley, its business as usual. For a program that makes the playoffs in virtually every other major sport, its nice to be winning in Football again after grabbing only 2 wins last year.

“We know we can win. Its just a matter of staying hungry and competing with ourselves” Alex Stork said, now in his 4th year as Head Coach. “They are tough over there and run one of the quickest offenses we’ve seen, but we will keep working on ourselves and be ready”

So are the Pelicans ready to fly? We will find out on Friday but the simple answer is yes. The Pels are on a clear upward trend but are still the underdog in this match-up. Much like Oregon State this week against Stanford, its up to them to prove they are still competitive.

WATCH LIVE on mybasin.com for live video. Also on the radio. 104.3 FM 960 AM

FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Mazama @ Phoenix (Last Meeting: 61-13 Mazama)

Hosanna Christian vs Triad (Last Meeting: 60-22 HC)

Bonanza @ Prospect Charter (Last Meeting: 62-22 Bonanza)

Lost River @ Burns (Last Meeting: 25-10 Burns)

Lakeview vs Brookings (Last Meeting: 21-20 Brookings)