Henley High School Girls Volleyball will be hosting a 4’s volleyball tournament as a fundraiser for the Volleyball team.

Teams will consist of 2 men and 2 women. Players must be over the age of 18.

The tournament will be held Sunday, September 29th.

Gym doors will open at 12:30 pm for players to get warmed up. Play will begin at 1:00pm.

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams will be rewarded.

This fundraiser will help our girls with the purchase of volleyball equipment and tournament costs.

Please contact Brian Palmer at 541-891-1605 or Stacey Ramirez at 541-281-8202 to register your team to play.

Get your friends, co-workers, or old teammates out for a day of fun playing volleyball!