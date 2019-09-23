CORVALLIS, Ore. –The Oregon Tech women’s cross-country team has been named the “Under Armour Team of the Week” for September 16-22 the Cascade Collegiate Conference announced Sunday.

The reigning NAIA National Champions picked up where they finished the 2018 campaign despite losing several top runners to graduation winning the CCC preview meet hosted by Northwest Christian University.

All five scorers came across the finish line in the top-16 for the No. 14 Owls for a score of 47 which bested (RV) Eastern Oregon in second with 72 points, No. 6 Southern Oregon, 3rd with 74 points and (RV) NCU, 4th with 99 points. Delani Dietrich led the Owls placing 3rd overall with a time of 18:17.9 over the 5k course.

Oregon Tech will next be in action Sept. 28 at the Sacramento State Capital Cross Challenge.