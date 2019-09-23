The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued a plan Sept. 19, 2019, for reducing water temperature in the Upper Klamath and Lost River watersheds – a step crucial for improving the health of these rivers. The plan is called a Total Maximum Daily Load, or TMDL.

A TMDL is the maximum amount of pollution—in this case heat—that can be present in a water body without exceeding water quality standards set to protect people and aquatic life. It determines the amount and source of pollutants entering the river system, and allocates pollutant loads to each source at levels that will ultimately restore water quality to clean water standards.