Registration: $30 per person or $200 for a table of 8 Register to attend the Blue & Gold Auction Online: www.oit.edu/bluegold (Visa and MasterCard accepted)

Proceeds Directly Benefit Hustlin’ Owl Student-Athletes

To mark the 36th Annual Blue and Gold Auction, our goal is to raise $36,000! The evening will feature a live auction and donation drive, games, prizes and drawings as well as a silent auction presenting gift baskets and experience packages. Bid on fantastic items, unique experiences and enjoy a catered meal and drinks with your registration into the event. We are encouraging everyone to wear their favorite Blue & Gold Owl gear as they get their picture taken at the Hootie Photo Booth. All proceeds from this event will be used towards facility upgrades as well as defer transportation costs for our teams. Come out to enjoy this fun-filled evening and meet this year’s athletes!

Support Hustlin’ Owl Athletics

Make an outright gift to Oregon Tech Athletics