Once again the Food Bank will be the recipient of the 11th annual Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Food Drive. Their shelf stable food supply is generally depleted after summer.but you can help them restock the shelves.

If you received a grocery bag at home this week, please place a couple of food items in the bag or make a monetary donation with the envelope provided in the bag.

Each dollar you donate will access about 10 pounds of food. Leave the bag on your door step on September 21 by 9am and Volunteers will pick up your donation and deliver it to the Food Bank. Last year’s LDS Food & Funds Drive raised nearly $8,000 and 11,900 pounds of Food.

To make a monetary donation on-line, or for more information about the Klamath- Lake Counties Food Bank, visit our website at klamathfoodbank.org