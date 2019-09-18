Sept. 18, 2019, Klamath Falls, Ore. – Oregon Institute of Technology faculty and staff members were honored Tuesday for their exceptional contributions to the University at the annual convocation of faculty and staff before the start of the 2019-20 academic year. In addition to welcoming new faculty and staff, awards were presented to personnel for outstanding service to students and to the university and each awardee received a check for either $500 or $1,000 from the Oregon Tech Foundation; some even received a dedicated parking spot on campus.

Awards presented this year include: