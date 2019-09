Annual Badger Run Rummage Sale AND FREE TOUR DAY! Saturday, September 21, 10am-3pm. NO PRICES! Find something you like, make a donation to help wildlife, and the item is YOURS! Pet supplies, housewares, exercise equipment, collector beer steins, sporting goods, and more! Location: Badger Run Wildlife Rehab, 15993 Homestead Lane, Klamath Falls.