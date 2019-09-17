Yreka, CA. – The Lime and Kidder 2 Fires were started by lightning on September 5, 2019.

Active weather is expected over both fires today. A second cold front is on the way with winds that will be increasing this afternoon. Wetting rains are likely Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Cool and blustery conditions will persist on Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lime Fire – is located south of Cottonwood Peak on the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll Ranger District.

The fire is currently at 1,872 acres 96% contained as firefighters continue to improve containment lines around the fire perimeter.

Information on the Klamath National Forest Lime Fire closure order, issued on September 11, can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/klamath/alerts-notices . The public is asked to remain away from closed areas, to allow the firefighters and equipment to work safely.

The public is advised to continue to exercise extreme caution along Highway 96 when driving in the vicinity of the fire.

Kidder 2 Fire – is located ten miles southwest of Fort Jones in the Marble Mountain Wilderness on the Salmon/Scott River Ranger District.

This fire is located in remote and extremely difficult terrain. The fire is 207 acres in size and is 43% contained, firefighters are continuing to construct containment lines along the fire perimeter.

The Pacific Crest Trail passes near the Kidder 2 Fire. For their safety, hikers are advised to avoid the fire area. Please be aware of changing fire conditions.

Information on the Klamath National Forest Kidder 2 Fire closure order, issued on September 11, can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/klamath/alerts-notices . Forest visitors can contact the Salmon/Scott River Ranger District Office at (530) 468-5351 for additional information or alternative recreational opportunities in the area.

This will be the final scheduled update from California Incident Management Team 15. A Klamath National Forest Type 3 organization will assume command of the Lime Fire and the Kidder 2 Fire at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday September 18th, 2019.

