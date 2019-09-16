CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon Tech’s Payton Canon has been named Cascade Conference Red Lion Women’s Golfer of the Week as announced by the conference office today.

Canon, a sophomore from Greenwood Village, Colorado, was outstanding for the Lady Owls at the Multnomah Invite, leading the field after her 72 performance in round two. The sophomore would go on to win the tournament by three strokes, finishing with a two-day total of 147 leading the Owls to a second place finish.

The Owls will return to action this week September 23 and 24 at the University of British Columbia Invite at Sudden Valley GC in Bellingham, Washington.