Beginning today in the Homedale /Alva Ave area of Klamath Falls, Upper Rogue Excavation will begin a Project that is for Klamath County involving ADA compliant wheel chair sidewalk ramps.

The project will consist of 17 intersections on Homedale Road it will last until 11-22-2019 at American Avenue. Work hours will be 7:00 AM thru 5:30 PM Expect extended delays due to flaggers, construction equipment, and trucks in roadway. Please drive with caution when driving through a work zone.