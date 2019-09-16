KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech overcame a slow start Saturday to overpower Multnomah University and pick up a 25-20, 25-12, 25-10 Cascade Collegiate Conference volleyball victory at Danny Miles Court. The win pushes Tech to 3-1 in league play, with all three wins coming at home.

“I’m proud of the way we stuck to our game plan (Saturday), and stayed consistent,” coach Andrew Clifton said after OIT joined nationally ranked Southern Oregon and Eastern Oregon as the only league teams with 10 match victories so far this season.

Tech attacked well, and hit at a .347 percentage in a match where there were just two ties and one lead change, all coming early in the final set.

The Hustlin’ Owls jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the first set and then held off the Lions, who fell to 0-4 in league action. Multnomah trimmed its deficit to five points three different times, and to four once, before Tech wrapped up the set. OIT took a 10-1 lead in the second set.

In the final set, Multnomah held its only lead when it scored first. Tech tied the match and went ahead as it scored the next five points.

Kaylin Talonen led OIT with nine kills, Melody Edwards had eight kills and attacked at .500, while Ashley Ripplinger finished with seven kills, and Nicole Reyes six. Courtney Isom had 10 assists and two aces. Edwards was involved in four of OIT’s six blocks, including its only two solo efforts.