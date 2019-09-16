Yreka, CA. – Although still engaged in the latter portion of the 2019 fire season, the Klamath National Forest would like our cooperators and public to know we are beginning preparations for fall prescribed burning. In order to meet future wildfire challenges in the most effective way possible, the Forest will continue to use prescribed burning as a tool in our mission to reduce build-up of hazardous fuels, restore forest ecosystems, and improve resiliency and safety of communities within the wildland urban interface.

Planned projects include burning piles of stacked materials and low to moderate intensity understory burns of vegetation on the forest floor. The main goals of these projects are to reduce the severity of future wildfires and provide added protection for communities in the wildland urban interface. In addition, the burns will promote a diverse and more resilient forest, and improve habitat for wildlife.

The burns will take place on the Salmon/Scott River, Happy Camp/Oak Knoll and Goosenest Ranger Districts between now and June 2020. The actual dates of ignition will depend on local weather and fuel conditions.

All prescribed fire projects will be conducted in accordance with an approved burn plan to ensure the safety of people and property in the area. Burn plans describe the specific conditions under which burns will be conducted including the weather, number of personnel, and opportunities to minimize smoke impacts.

Visitors are asked to avoid areas where prescribed burns are being conducted. Some spur roads near the burn areas may be inaccessible during operations. As a result of the burns, some residents and visitors may see or smell smoke. They may also witness glowing from the fires at night. People should not be alarmed; the fires will be carefully monitored. Local authorities will be notified prior to burn days and kept informed throughout burning operations.

Following is a list of prescribed fire projects (with acreage and locations) currently planned for this fall, winter and spring:

Goosenest Ranger District

Thompson Ranch- 900 acres of understory burning approximately five miles east of the community of Bray and four miles northeast of Tennant. This project is designed to reduce hazardous fuels in order to protect Tennant and Bray as well as other private lands from wildland fires as well as to improve wildlife habitat.

Bray- The Bray Prescribed Fire Project encompasses approximately 1,807 acres near the communities of Bray and Tennant, California. Successful implementation of this plan will improve forest resilience to wildfire, reduce hazardous fuel loadings near Bray, allow for safe ingress and egress within the community, and connect to a patchwork of prescribed fire treatments in the greater Tennant, California area.

First Creek- 912 acres of understory burning between Goosenest Mountain and Little Deer Mountain, approximately two miles north of Grass Lake.

Jones- 168 acres of understory burning on the lower northeast slope of Goosenest Mountain. This project is designed to reduce hazardous fuels, enhance wildlife habitat, promote Baker Cypress regeneration, and protect adjacent private lands from future wildland fires.

Pile Burning- Approximately 2,000 acres at various locations throughout the district of piled slash from fuel reduction and vegetation management projects.

For more information contact Fuels Technician Brandon Dethlefs at (530)398-5727

Salmon/Scott River Division

Salmon Salvage- The Salmon Salvage Prescribed Fire Project encompasses 339 acres of understory burning approximately 2 miles Northwest of the community of Sawyer’s Bar, California. Successful implementation of this plan will improve forest resilience to wildfire and reduce hazardous fuel loadings.

Petersburg Unit 1- Approximately 645 acres of understory burning between Brown’s Knob and the community of Cecilville. Successful implementation of this plan will improve forest resilience to wildfire and reduce hazardous fuel loadings.

Petersburg Admin. Site- 7 acres of understory burning at the Petersburg Guard Station.

Salmon River Site Preparation and Plantation Maintenance (Cherry Creek, Dogpaw, and Jess Piles)- 222 acres of pile burning for plantation health and plantation site preparation. Burning will occur approximately 3 miles Northwest of Sawyers Bar, CA (Cherry Creek area), approximately 3 miles Southwest of Sawyers Bar, CA (Mud Lake area), and approximately 7 miles Northeast of Cecilville, CA (Dogpaw area).

Additional Pile Burning (Uncle Sam, Mule Bridge, Rainbow, Black Bear, and Whites Gulch)- Approximately 300 acres at various locations throughout the district of piled slash from fuel reduction and vegetation management projects.

For more information contact Fuels Specialist Ron McEwen at 530-468-1271

Scott Bar Mountain Underburn- Approximately 500 acres near Jones Beach and Beauty Flat west of Fort Jones, CA. Re-entry prescribed underburn with two years remaining to complete

Jack- 150 acres prescribed underburn from Jack Conventional timber sale. Area is near the Camp Eden area on road 41N16 road.

McBaldy- 500 acres of prescribed fire underburning in the Deadwood Baldy Peak area.

Pile Burning- Approximately 700 acres of hand and machine piles across the Scott River Fire Division including Jack (Jackson and sugar creek), Singleton Creek, Scott Bar Mill Creek, Steamboat Gulch.

For more information contact Fuels Specialist Josh Schmalenberger (530) 468-5351.

Happy Camp/Oak Knoll Ranger District

Dutch Dog Unit 5- 100 acres, understory burn (possibly with piles along control lines) – FS Road 40S01/FS Road 12/FS Road 46N42.

Pile Burning- Approximately 2,000 acres at various locations throughout the district of piled slash from fuel reduction and vegetation management projects.

For more information contact Andy Branson at (530) 465-1501

Jackson Peak Underburn- Approximately 450 acres, SW of Jackson Peak above the 17N13 Road.

Two Bit Underburn # 5- Approximately 984 acres, 1.5 miles NE of Baldy Mountain Look Out in the Doolittle creek area.

Two Bit Underburn # 3- Approximately 1581 acres encompassing Deadman Point between the South Fork of Indian Creek and the Main Stem of Indian Creek.

Pile Burning- Approximately 2,000 acres at various locations throughout the district of piled slash from fuel reduction and vegetation management projects

For more information contact Fuels Specialist Bradley Rafeedy at (530) 493-1730