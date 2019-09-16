The Klamath Water Users Association would like to invite you to join us on our 12th Annual Fall Harvest Tour!

Sponsors allow KWUA the valuable opportunity to give the community opportunities to see first hand the impact agriculture has on our local and regional economy through our Fall Harvest Tour at no cost to the participants. This tour will incorporate how modern-day technology is being integrated with older equipment, allowing the farmers and ranchers to be better stewards of the land.

Thanks to sponsors there will be no charge for the tour. There are only 56 seats available for this tour so sign up today to reserve your seat. WWW.KWUA.ORG Or call @ 541-883-6100