Pelicans look promising, fall to Cascade Christian. PREP ROUNDUP 9/13/19

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – The Pelicans home opener on Friday the 13th was exciting and quick. Senior Zach Hill returned the first kickoff for an 85 yard Touchdown. Everything was looking great, but then arguably one of the best offenses in the 3A got a hold of the rock and never looked back in the 49-27 victory for the Cascade Christian Challengers.

The Challengers mean business. On their first drive they went 65 yards in 7 plays for 8 points on a 2 point conversion. Then it was off to the races for both teams. The Challengers scored on their next 2 drives. That’s when Coach Tom Smith made what may seem like a tough decision, but looking back it was clearly the right one to make.

He took out Senior QB Xavier Arivizu and subbed in the understudy, Aaron Franklin, a Junior. Franklin had been the one practicing with the team while Arivizu was hurt during the summer, and it showed. His first drive at the helm went for 6 on a 17 yard Touchdown connection with Zach Hill. And again the next time out to Darius Holmes for 36 yards, his second of the season. Franklin did have one blunder in a pick-six to Kristian Fralich of the Challengers. After those scores, it was 28-21 Cascade Christian with 3:45 to go in the First Half.

Then the game stopped, not because of halftime or someone running out on the field. In fact no reason at all besides confusion by the officials. The Pels were driving down field and coming out of a timeout. They ran a play as quick as they could, and no one including our referees were ready. After 5 minutes at least of discussion, play resumed and all momentum for KU was taken out back and beaten.

The Challengers continued to roll. Two offensive Touchdowns for Fralich of 43 and 48 yards, and even with another Kickoff Return for Zach Hill, the Final score was 49-27.

ROUND – UP

Mazama 15, Cascade 13

Henley 35, North Marion 16

Hosanna Christian 46, North Douglas 6

Bonanza 36, Oakridge 50