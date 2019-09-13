MERCED, Calif. — Maddie Miller (Pictured) scored late in each half Thursday to help Oregon Tech claim its first women’s soccer victory away from home as the Hustlin’ Owls stopped the University of California Merced, 2-0.

Miller used an assist from Aimee Bruner to give Tech the lead with just 14 minutes left in the first half.

She then scored an unassisted goal with about seven minutes to play to seal the victory for the Hustlin’ Owls, who completed their nonleague season with a 3-2-1 record.

“Even though we had a rough start, we didn’t let our mistakes define us the entire match,” Bruner, an OIT senior captain, said. “We did what we do best and competed to earn the win. By the second half, the whole team was engaged and our energy was insane on and off the field.

“The support we have as a team truly gives us all the drive to play for each other.”

With the shutout, Tech had put up three straight shutouts, and has four on the season with the Cascade Collegiate Conference season scheduled to begin with OIT hosts Southern Oregon at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

The Owls play their next three matches, all league contests, at home.

In Thursday’s win, OIT put seven of its 13 shots on goal, while the Bobcats were able to get just four of their 13 shots on goal. Miller had four of Tech’s shots on goal, with five overall attempts.