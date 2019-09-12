On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at approximately, 10:07 p.m., members of the Klamath

Falls Police Department and BINET, arrested Denny Herrera-Rebolledo at 810 North

Eldorado Avenue, for a warrant issued in Marion County.

Members of the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement received information that Denny

Herrera-Rebolledo, a wanted fugitive, was residing at 810 N. Eldorado Ave. BINET is made

up of member of the Oregon State Police, Klamath Falls Police Department, and Klamath

County Sheriff’s Office. BINET members surveilled the residence and confirmed Mr.

Herrera-Rebolledo was inside the residence Members of BINET and the Klamath Falls Police Department entered the residence with the consent of the legal occupant and arrested Mr. Herrera-Rebolledo without incident.

Arrested:

Denny Herrera-Rebolledo

DOB-08/29/1990

810 North Eldorado Avenue

Klamath Falls, OR 97601

Charges:

Warrant Service- Manslaughter I and Asault IV