On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at about 4:28 a.m., Klamath Falls Police Officers

responded to 1836 Sargent Street on a reported stabbing that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with knife wounds. The male victim was transported to

Sky Lakes Medical Center with serious injuries.

During the course of a subsequent investigation, officers developed probable cause for the

arrest of Rayven Tequoi Lotches. Officers determined Rayven Lotches removed a screen,

opened a closed window, and unlawfully entered the victim’s residence. Mr. Lotches stabbed the victim a number of times. Prior to entering the residence Mr. Lotches attempted to burn down the residence. Mr. Lotches gathered combustible material, placing the material next to the residence. Mr. Lotches was unsuccessful igniting the material. There is no indication Mr. Lotches knew the victim. Mr. Lotches then fled the scene on foot.

Officers were again called to the area at approximately 6:30 a.m. A female victim reported a male subject in the area attempting to break into vehicles. Officers located the male subject a short time later, and identified the male as Rayven Lotches. Mr. Lotches was delusional and appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of contact. Mr. Lotches was arrested without incident, transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center, and then lodged at the Klamath County Jail.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation. If you have information regarding this

case please contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336. Anonymous

information can also be left on the Klamath Falls Police Tip Line at 541-883-5334.

Arrested:

Rayven Tequoi Lotches

Date of birth-12/24/99

Transient

Charges:

Attempted Murder

Robbery I

Burglary I

Assault I

Attempted Arson I

Attempted Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle.