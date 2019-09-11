Lime Fire – Located south of Cottonwood Peak on the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll Ranger District.

This lightning-caused fire is currently at 1911 acres and 20% containment.

With a second day of cooler temperatures and higher humidity, firefighters made significant progress constructing fireline along the fire’s edge on Tuesday. Intermittent cloudiness limited opportunities for air operations.

Today’s forecast is for temperatures between 75 and 82 degrees, humidity ranging between 20-30% and light afternoon winds. A decrease in cloudiness should allow increased use of aircraft. Conditions will be favorable for building additional fire containment lines and improvement of existing firelines.

The Klamath National Forest today issued a closure order for the Lime Fire on the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll Ranger District. This closure includes several Klamath River access areas, the Tree of Heaven Campground, and forest roads, and will be in effect until 11/30/2019. To read the full order and view a map of the closed area, click here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/klamath/alerts-notices

Please remain away from these areas, allowing the firefighters, engines, helicopters and other equipment to work safely.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for residences within and adjacent to the fire area on September 7th at 12:17 p.m. This request was made out of concern for potential rapid-fire movement due to the anticipated passage of a dry and gusty cold front that occurred later in the day. The evacuation warning will remain in effect until public safety officials determine conditions are safe to allow the warning to be lifted.

Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution along Highway 96 in the vicinity of the fire, due to increased fire equipment traffic. The highway may be subject to temporary closure today due to fire operations for public safety. Motorists are also encouraged to be aware of potentially distracted driving along Interstate 5, as the fire is visible from a number of vantage points north of Yreka.

Kidder 2 Fire – Located ten miles southwest of Fort Jones in the Marble Mountain Wilderness on the Salmon/Scott River Ranger District.

This lightning-caused fire is currently at 158 acres and 27% containment.

The Kidder 2 Fire is located in the wilderness and the remote, rugged terrain continues to challenge firefighter access and fireline construction. Helicopters are supporting suppression efforts on the ground by performing bucket drops and supplying firefighters on the ground with critical equipment.

The Pacific Crest Trail passes near the fire, and hikers are advised to avoid the area, due to the possibility of smoke and fire spread.

An updated closure for the Kidder Creek Trail (#5545) and the Hayes Meadows Trail (#5546) was issued on 9/10/2019 and will remain in effect through 11/30/2019. To read the full order and view a map of the closed area, click here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/klamath/alerts-notices

Forest visitors can contact the Salmon/Scott River Ranger District Office at (530) 468-5351 for additional information or alternative recreational opportunities in the area.