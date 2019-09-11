October 12th

Pull on ‘yer boots n’ bandanna, and mosey on over to an authentic western lodge to eat some great grub, do some dancin’ and romancin’ to country tunes, and enjoy rootin’ tootin’ fun!

There will be fellowship, super surprises and an opportunity to support SMART Reading, the best early literacy program in the West!

There will be a paddle raise, a silent auction of amazing treasures and trinkets, no host bar, live entertainment, corn hole, and good old fashioned relaxin’!

All this and more with magnificent Mount Shasta as the backdrop.

Please join in for a fall evening that will help make sure SMART can achieve our goal of providing volunteers, mentors and books for more than 700 children in Klamath County this school year!

Tickets are $40 pp and it is sure to sell out fast.

Please call the SMART Office, @ 541,273.2424, to make your reservations not to miss this wild west shindig! It has earned a reputation of bein’ a party NOT TO MISS!