WOODBURN, Ore. — Mayson Tibbs turned in the best round of the day when he opened the men’s golf season with a 3-under 69 Monday to lead Oregon Tech men in the Multnomah Invitational at the OGA Golf Course while Tech’s Payton Canon (Pictured) is in 2nd place after her first round 75 to lead the OIT women.

Tibbs lost the lead in the second round and will enter today’s final round tied for second with Ethan DeGraf of the University of British Columbia. Both are at 1-under 143 after two rounds, and trail leader Malcolm Glumpak of UBC by two strokes.

Tyler Mulligan was at No. 13 for OIT, with a 151 on the par 72, 6,565-yard course, while teammate Jared McBride was a stroke behind.

In the battle for team men honors, British Columbia has the team lead with a 1-over team effort of 577. The Thunderbirds, ranked sixth in the country, had five of the top individual scores after Monday’s two rounds of play. OIT is second in the men’s race at 604, with the Northwest Christian Blue team next at 609, and Corban a 610.

The OIT women are in third place after Monday’s play with a 329 team total just two strokes behind Corban (327), and UBC who leads the tournament with a 315.