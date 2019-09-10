The RRSNF has implemented an emergency road and area closure in portions of the Sky Lakes Wilderness to further promote the health and safety of the public and firefighters who continue to work on the 340-acre Gopher Fire. The closure is effective immediately, until November 30, 2019 or sooner rescinded.

The closure does not close the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail, but does close several trails or portions of trails to the west of the PCNST.

Additionally, the area closure may impact some hunters who favor that portion of the Sky Lakes Wilderness area during bow hunting season, which recently began in southwest Oregon.

Know Before You Go: Visitors are encouraged to check for fire-related closures before they venture out onto public lands. The RRSNF is participating in a pilot interactive fire closure mapping application, with five other Pacific Northwest Forests (the Fremont-Winema, Gifford Pinchot, Okanogan-Wenatchee, Umpqua, and Wallow-Whitman National Forests). This Interactive Map easily displays emergency closures related to fires, as well as allowing visitors to view the associated documentation for those closures.