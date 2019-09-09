Early Sunday morning at 12:36am (09/08/19) two Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies observed a vehicle being operated recklessly in the area of Crater Lake Parkway and South 6th Street. An attempt to stop a 1998 Dodge pickup began a vehicle pursuit at high speeds heading into the downtown Klamath Falls area. Speeds approaching 75 miles per hour led to the pursuit being “terminated” by a KCSO supervisor due to the extreme risk to public safety.

The pickup was spotted again by the KCSO a short time later and another attempt at stopping it led to a second pursuit on Foothills Blvd which continued through a portion of the south suburban area where the pursuit was terminated once again.

Shortly after the second pursuit ended the pickup was again located and followed out of town where a third pursuit began southbound on Highway 39 towards Merrill. The speed of the offending pickup reached 95 miles per hour when the driver attempted to cross a ditch and became stuck south of Chin Road. The driver ran on foot and was pursued by deputies aided by a track by K9 “Bullitt” and handler Officer Trahern Fox of the Klamath Falls Police Department. The subject was taken into custody in a field, wet and covered with dirt and cow manure.

Arrested, treated and released from Sky Lakes Medical Center, and lodged in the Klamath County Jail was “22” year old Daniel Olane. Documents indicate he is from Redmond, Oregon. He was charged with: Attempt to Elude (Vehicle), Attempt to Elude (on Foot), Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, and Possession of a Controlled Substance -Methamphetamine (Felony).