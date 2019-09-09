KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – It did not take Oregon Tech long to find the back of the net Sunday morning. Nyah Kendall notched two goals, her fourth and fifth of the season, in less than 45 seconds to give the Hustlin’ Owls a solid lead barely six minutes into the nonconference women’s soccer match against William Jessup University. By match end, Tech had a 5-0 win to even its season record at 2-2-1.

“I was nervous coming into the season,” the freshman from Hidden Valley High School said, “but my teammates helped me learn. It’s a different style of play than I am used to. I give it all to my teammates.”

She added an assist Sunday, to give the Tech turf terror four goals and three assists over the weekend as OIT opened its home season.

“Once we got that first goal, our energy picked up,” senior Salyna Blue , who had two assists Sunday, said. “I think we realized we were the better team, and we had more opportunities when we passed the ball. We were a little sluggish to start, but I’m happy with our performance.”

After three tough road matches to open the season, Tech dominated its two home openers.

The passing game was huge.

“We’ve been practicing with the wings and getting through balls to the net,” Blue said.

Kendall was a big part of that over the weekend. “I’ve always played that way, but if someone has a better opportunity, I want to give the ball to them,” Kendall said.

OIT will complete its nonleague schedule at 7 p.m. Thursday when it plays at California Merced, and then will return home to host three straight Cascade Collegiate Conference matches, starting with Southern Oregon at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.