ARCATA, Calif. — Redshirt freshman Denali Dietrich turned in a second-place effort Friday evening as the Oregon Tech cross country opened its season at the Humboldt State University Invitational at the Baywood Golf and Country Club. Men Results | Women Results

In her first official race wearing an OIT shirt, Dietrich covered the women’s 6,000-meter course in 23 minutes, 24.28 seconds, and was one of four Hustlin’ Owls in the top 14 of the race. All five OIT runners were in the top 25 in a field of 56 runners.

The men opened well, too, and Nick McMillen finished sixth in the 8K race in 26:50.28. Tech had four runners in the top 19, and all six men finished in the top half of the field.

Host Humboldt State won both team titles. The OIT women were second and the men third in their respective races.

“This was a good start to the season, but we have a lot of work to do,” coach Jack Kegg said of the HSU meet.

In addition to Dietrich, Faith Widman finished ninth, Mallory Ward 11th and McKenzie Morgan 14th to help the Hustlin’ Owls pick up 46 points in the race won by the host school, an NCAA Division II program, with 26 points.

In the men’s race, Humboldt State won with 20 points and had six of the top nine runners. Menlo College was second with 51 points, and OIT had 66.

After McMillen, Jonas Hartline was eighth for the Hustlin’ Owls, with Victor Rios 14th and Dylan Woodward 19th. Tech’s two-time All-American, Mark French , and veteran Tim McPherson did not compete in the meet.

HSU’s Daniel Tull won the men’s race in 25:59.52, while Hannah Hartwell won the women’s race in 22:54.44.