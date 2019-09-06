The RRSNF continues its initial attack response to various fires across the Wild Rivers, Siskiyou Mountains, and High Cascades Ranger Districts. Thus far, there have been 18 starts or smokes reported across those three districts, with all but one (the Gopher Fire) measuring less than 1/2 an acre. Additionally, those 18 all have resources that have responded, or are on their way.

Of note are the following:

Middle Fire in the High Cascades Ranger District’s Sky Lakes Wilderness, located approximately 2 miles northwest of Red Lake. Currently in mop-up stage, with work ongoing today.

Needle Fire on the High Cascades RD is 1/10 of an acre in size, and is located approximately 1 mile south of Jim Creek Campground. Controlled, and work will continue today as needed.

Buck Peak Fire on the Wild Rivers RD is contained at 1/4 of an acre in size, and is located near the north boundary of the Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve.

Elder Fire on the Wild Rivers RD is contained at 1/4 acre in size.

Ramsey Creek Fire on the Wild Rivers RD is contained at 1/10 of an acre in size.

Lake Mountain Fire on the Wild Rivers RD is ½ an acre in size, with resources continuing work today. The fire is located on the eastern edge of the Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve boundary.

Flumet Fire on the Siskiyou Mountains RD is controlled at ½ an acre in size, and located approximately ½ mile south of Little Grayback Peak.

Grizzly Fire on the Siskiyou Mountains RD is located approximately 1 mile north of the Red Buttes Wilderness, and is approximately 1/3 acre in size. It's currently staffed with rappellers, and suppression work is ongoing.

Gopher Fire in the High Cascades Ranger Districts Sky Lakes Wilderness is currently being assessed via air reconnaissance, and information will be forthcoming. Updates on this fire will continue as information is collected. Resources have been ordered, and both access points and strategies for full suppression are currently being assessed.

The RRSNF wants to remind the public that, at this time, there are no closures in place that would pose issues for those wishing to recreate on the National Forest this weekend. However, conditions can change, and the public are encouraged to follow the RRSNF on Facebook for updates, or to check the RRSNF website for alerts and closures prior to venturing out.

Smoke may be visible in areas near fires. Additionally, winds may push smoke from fires in Northern California into southwest Oregon. Public can track air quality through the Oregon Smoke Blog.

The RRSNF will continue to update on fires as needed, and wishes to thank the public and our partners for their support.