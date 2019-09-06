WHEN: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Registration open now.

WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park, 10 George Nurse Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97601

WHAT: Held Saturday, Oct. 12, the “Dirty Pelican” is an adventure race to enjoy this fall as a team or as a one person conqueror. The race begins from Veterans Park with 6 miles of mountain biking on Link River and Moore Park trails. Then participants paddle 1.5 miles on a square course on Lake Ewauna and conclude by running 3 miles, mainly through Moore Park trails.

The race headquarters at Veterans Park will also include vendors and activities for families and friends cheering on racers.

Pricing is $75.00 individual, $175.00 team of 3 (cost covers participation and event shirt). Registration is open to individuals age 16 and older. Discount available for current & retired Military & First Responders.

DETAILS: The race is held by the Pregnancy Hope Center and presenting sponsor Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union. Registration is open at www.bikepaddlerunrace.com. The Center is also looking for volunteers to help with the event on race day: www.bikepaddlerunrace.com/volunteer-registration. More information is available by contacting the Center at 541.883.4357.

About Pregnancy Hope Center

The Pregnancy Hope Center is a nonprofit ministry that offers help to women facing unplanned pregnancies through education, compassionate counsel and resources. Free services include pregnancy testing, limited obstetric ultrasound, peer counseling, prenatal vitamins, maternity clothes, pregnancy and parenting education, infant clothing, infant formula and diapers. The organization is financially supported by numerous individuals, businesses and churches.